Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s. Cloudy skies have dominated the area with a stationary front across our northern counties. Windy conditions and warm temps will create fire concerns throughout the Panhandle. The highs will be in the upper 60’s to low 70’s. A Fire Weather Watch will be in effect from noon on Tuesday until 7 p.m. as stronger winds are in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. Gusts will increase into the 50 to 60 mph range. Patchy blowing dust will be another concern as that could reduce our visibility. Those traveling be vigilant. Temps will fall into the 60’s and 50’s from Wednesday through Friday. Then tracking warmer temps over the weekend.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas