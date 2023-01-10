Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 40’s and 50s. A pleasant start to the morning with Spring-like temps for the afternoon once again. Highs will mostly be in the 70’s. The downside for today will be those winds beginning to increase through the morning and afternoon. Winds will be windy with gusts in the 40-mph range. A Fire Weather Warning will be in effect until 6 p.m. as fire concerns increase due to the wind and low humidity. A couple of watches are already in use for Wednesday as higher winds will be possible. We could see some patchy blowing dusts so be vigilant of dropping visibility. A cold front by Wednesday afternoon will dip our temps back to the 50’s for Thursday. However, breezy and warmer temps return by the weekend.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas