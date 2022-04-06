Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps ranging between the 30s to 40s. A front moved through the area yesterday bringing us windy conditions overnight and cooler temps this afternoon. Winds will continue to gust today up to 30 mph with a Fire Weather Warning in effect at 10 a.m. A High Wind Warning for SW Kansas as they will see greater gusts. The concern for fire weather continues through the week as winds will continue and humidity will remain low. Highs for today in the 60s.

Temps look to rebound by the end of the workweek back to seasonal. Summerlike temps return for the weekend and to start of the next week in the 80s.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas