Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with cloud cover across the area keeping steady temps in the 40s and 50s. Cloud cover will continue through the noon hour before breaking apart and moving out. However, since the cloud cover will stick around longer then expect temps will be around the same as we had on Thursday. Temps will range from the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will also increase by this afternoon with gusts up to 45 mph to the NW. That is where a Fire Weather Warning will go into effect at noon until 7 p.m. A watch also in place until Saturday for those same conditions across the entire viewing area.

A chance of moisture still on track for Sunday. Rain looks to favor our eastern counties with shattered showers possible. As temps cool down there is a chance for some light snow to the north. More details to come.

Have a great weekend.