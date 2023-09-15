Hello, everyone!

We are finishing this workweek on an unseasonably cool note with a mostly cloudy sky, northerly winds of 5 to 20 mph, and temperatures holding steady in the 60’s and 70’s. Also, widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue, drifting from west to east across the Panhandles. The chances of rain for Amarillo stand at 50% for today and tonight, and 50% early tomorrow morning. Now while the rain continues to be most welcomed, we may see some strong to marginally severe thunderstorms, from time to time. Sudden strong downburst winds, lightning, pockets of hail, and heavy downpours would be the main concerns. Please stay weather aware, if a storm is near your location.

Tomorrow’s temperatures will be turning slightly warmer with sunshine and numbers topping out in the mid to upper 70’s. As Sunday rolls around, sunny skies will continue with highs in the upper 70’s and low 80’s, while Monday and Tuesday could see the 80’s and low 90’s.

Have a safe and enjoyable Friday everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris