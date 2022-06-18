Good Saturday morning,

We are starting out with a clear sky, and lows in the 60’s and low 70’s. As the day unfolds, a partly sunny sky is expected with southerly winds of 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures should respond, heating back into the 90’s during the afternoon. Amarillo will top out close to 95. Tomorrow (Father’s Day), will be muggy and hot with highs around 95, followed by the mid to upper 90’s on Monday. Tuesday (the first official day of summer), should top out around 95, while Wednesday, and the latter part of the week could hold steady in the low 90’s.

Regarding precipitation – isolated thunderstorms might move north into our southeast counties tonight, and become hit or miss across the Panhandles tomorrow. Severe weather is not expected at this time, and Monday should be quiet, while isolated storms might return by Tuesday PM. Additional (monsoonal thunderstorms), could be possible for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Have a safe, enjoyable, and cool weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris