From April to May weather

This afternoon promises to be mostly sunny and pleasant with light southeast winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures should respond, warming nicely into the 70’s area wide. Tomorrow, May 1, will be even warmer with southwesterly winds of 5 to 20 mph, and highs ranging from the upper 70’s to the mid 80’s. The 80’s and even a few low 90’s could be in place by Sunday, followed by windy and cooler weather on Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures falling back into the low 80’s and low 70’s respectively.

Regarding precipitation, no rain is expected for today, or over this first weekend of May. Monday into Tuesday, however, could see thunderstorms returning to the area.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris