Good Sunday everyone,

Today is almost as average as it gets in our neck of the woods with seasonal temperatures in the 50’s accompanied by blustery conditions. This afternoon, we’re seeing sustained southwesterly winds in the 20’s with periodic gusts upwards of 40 mph, especially in our SW counties. Thankfully, the winds appear to die down tomorrow, with warmer temperatures in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Starting Wednesday, a cutoff low will slide into our region, giving us fantastic precipitation chances through Friday Morning. Moderate to heavy showers for the central, southern, western, and eastern area with snow/wintry mix in the northwest appears to be the most likely scenario. At this time snow cannot be completely ruled out for Amarillo and the rest of the viewing area as the rain showers undergo a transition. There is much discrepancy among the models in terms of dominant precipitation mode and we are still a few days away so there is poor confidence in how exactly this event will play out. Make sure though to stay tuned for additional future updates as we approach the event mid-workweek.

Forecaster Landry Judd