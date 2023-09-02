Good Saturday, Everyone!

Labor Day weekend will be hot, with temperatures on Sunday likely to borderline, if not eclipse the century threshold. Concerning Labor Day, Hot conditions will persist, with some intermittent relief from a wide swath of cumulus expected to develop across the region in response to a passing disturbance. In addition to the exceptional heat, sustained winds of 20 mph coupled with 25 plus mph gusts will not only prove difficult to people engaging in Labor Day activities but will enhance the threat of uncontrolled fires. Therefore, I strongly suggest that people exercise extreme caution if they plan on grilling out on Labor Day, including placing the grill on a flat-level surface free of vegetation, watering the area around it, and never leaving an open flame unattended. The current drought conditions, abundance of parched vegetation, and low humidity will only compound the fire threat for Labor Day. The city of Amarillo is currently experiencing moderate drought conditions, which will only get worse with time if we don’t get any meaningful rain soon, which is the case.

Forecaster Landry Judd