Hello everyone!

This afternoon will be mostly sunny with breezy southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will respond, soaring back into a range of 100 to 108. Amarillo should top out around 103. Tomorrow and Thursday will continue breezy and baking hot with temperatures ranging from 100 to 105, while Friday and Saturday could ease back into the mid to upper 90’s. As of this writing, no rain is in the forecast through the upcoming weekend.

Have a safe and enjoyable rest of the week, everyone! Try to stay cool and over hydrated with water during these hot spells!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris