Good evening, everyone!

We had a warm day in the 90’s all throughout the High Plains. We are expecting strong to severe thunderstorms during the early afternoon hours today. The Storm Prediction Center has our viewing area under the Marginal, Slight, and Enhanced risk for severe weather. Main threats for today will be pockets of large hail, damaging winds, and flooding. The tornado threat for today is low but not absent. We will wake up with mild temps in the 60’s. Saturday’s afternoon temps will be ranging from the 70’s to low 90’s. Be weather aware this afternoon. Have a great and safe Friday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel