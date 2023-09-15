Good morning, everyone!

We are tracking some passing thundershowers as we start this morning. We are expecting another mild afternoon throughout the High Plains. Afternoon temps will range in the 70’s. Along with those mild temperatures, we are expecting strong to severe thunderstorms. The main threats for today will be pockets of large hail, strong wind gusts, and flooding. Moderate to heavy amounts of rainfall could be possible from these showers and storms. Remember to be weather aware and take precautions during severe weather events. Since we are saturated with the recent amounts of rainfall, localized flooding could be a concern. As we wake up Saturday morning, temps will be cool in the 50’s and low 60’s. Light early morning showers will be possible on Saturday, as well. Temps will break out of the 70’s into the low 80’s as we start the new week on Sunday. Have a great and safe Friday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel