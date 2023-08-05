Good evening, everyone!

We had another very warm and toasty day in the 90’s and 100’s. We are expecting some severe weather this evening and tonight. For our northwestern counties, there is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 10 p.m. MDT/ 11 p.m. CDT. For the central and eastern counties of the Panhandles, we have another Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until midnight CDT. The latest Severe Thunderstorm Watch is for SW Kansas which is in effect until 1 a.m. CDT. The Storm Prediction Center has us under the General Thunderstorm, Marginal, Slight risk for the High Plains and the Enhanced risk for severe weather in our northern counties. The tornado threat is low, but not absent. The main threats for this evening will be pockets of large hail, damaging wind gusts, and flooding. Be weather aware this evening. As we wake up tomorrow morning, temps will be mild in the 60’s. Sunday’s afternoon temps will be slightly cooler than usual in the 80’s and 90’s due to the cold front from Saturday night. Have a great and safe Saturday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel