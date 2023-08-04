Good evening, everyone!

We had a pleasant start for this Friday morning. Some of us woke up to a few light showers along with some mild temps. We are expecting a few isolated thunderstorms for this evening. The Storm Prediction Center has us under the General Thunderstorm risk for our western counties and Marginal risk for severe weather in our eastern counties. Some general thunderstorms could have potential to pulse strong. As we wake up for tomorrow morning, temperatures will be mild in the 60’s and 70’s. We are expecting another hot day for Saturday afternoon in the 90’s and scorching triple digits. Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected in our northern counties tomorrow evening. Have a great and safe Friday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel