Good morning, everyone!

Happy last day of June! We are ending the month of June with warm temperatures in the 80s and 90s. We can also expect widely scattered thunderstorms for the viewing area. The Storm Prediction Center has us under the General Thunderstorm, Marginal, and Slight risk for severe weather. Our main threats for today will be large hail, damaging winds, and flooding. The tornado threat for our area is very low but not absent. The storms are expected to continue overnight into the early morning hours of Saturday. We will wake up with mild temps ranging from the upper 50s to low 70s. Light winds will be in our favor for tomorrow, as well. Have a great and safe Friday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel