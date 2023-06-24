Good evening, everyone!

We had a very warm to hot day in the 90’s and triple digits in some towns. We do have a Heat Advisory in effect from noon to 9 p.m. CDT in the Palo Duro Canyon State Park due to extreme temps. The high temperature of 105 degrees is expected in the canyon. There is also a Heat Advisory for Motley and Cottle County until 10 p.m. CDT. Remember that high temperatures and high humidity can lead to heat-related illnesses. We did see a breezy overnight, but we will have light winds this afternoon. We are looking at a break from the rain this weekend. We are tracking mild temps for Sunday morning in the upper 50’s and 60’s. Sunday’s afternoon temps are expected to be warm in the 80’s and 90’s. Earlier this afternoon, NWS Lubbock announced the classification for the Matador tornado. The NWS Lubbock assessment team surveyed the damage and classified the tornado in Matador on Wednesday, June 21 as an EF-3 tornado. The estimated peak winds were 165 mph. Continue to keep the town of Matador in your thoughts and prayers. Have a great and safe Saturday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel