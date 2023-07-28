Good evening, everyone!

We had another hot day in the 90’s and 100’s. We could possibly have very isolated thunderstorms this evening. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the High Plains under the General Thunderstorm risk. We are looking at partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures for the overnight. On Saturday morning, we are expecting a warm start in the 70’s throughout the High Plains. Tomorrow afternoon’s temps will be hot again in the 90’s and 100’s. As we start the new month, we can expect hot and breezy conditions for August 1. Have a great and safe Friday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel