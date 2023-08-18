Good evening, everyone!

Once again, above-average heat with temperatures well within the triple digits will dominate today, the weekend, and the start of the work week. In response to today’s extreme temperature forecast, the Amarillo National Weather Service has designated most central and southern counties in a heat advisory set to expire at 9 PM CDT. This advisory does include the Palo Duro Canyon park, where temperatures are forecasted to be exceptionally high in the range of 105 to 110 degrees. Like today, the temperatures will eclipse the century mark through the weekend and likely into Monday, with little relief from cloud cover and rainfall. Please exercise essential discretion in this weather, such as drinking ample water, abstaining from outdoor activities if possible, and, most importantly, staying out of direct sunshine. Unfortunately, the high-pressure system responsible for this misery will persist for the next few days, inhibiting any shot at much-needed rainfall.

Forecaster Landry Judd