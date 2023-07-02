Good evening, everyone!

We had a warm second day of July in the 80’s and 90’s all throughout the High Plains. For this evening, we can expect strong to severe thunderstorms for the area. The Storm Prediction Center has us under the General Thunderstorm, Marginal, and Slight risk for severe weather. The main threat for today will be the damaging outflow wind gusts, pockets of large hail, and flooding for some slow-moving thunderstorms. For the Fourth of July on Tuesday, for the most part, we can expect a hot day in the 90’s for the High Plains and a chance for thunderstorms in our northern and northwestern counties during the evening hours. Have a great and safe Sunday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel