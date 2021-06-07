Tracking more storms this evening; Triple digit heat on the way!

Hello everyone,

Hot, seasonal weather is expected for this afternoon. Under a mostly sunny sky with southerly winds of 5 to 15 mph, temperatures should warm into a range of upper 80’s to mid 90’s. Also, thunderstorms will be possible for this evening. A few could pulse strong to marginally severe with pockets of large hail, high winds, and heavy rain. The tornado threat is very low for tonight.

Tomorrow through Thursday will truly feel like early summer with afternoon temperatures soaring into the 90’s and low 100’s each day. A few locations including Amarillo, might touch 100 or slightly hotter for Wednesday and Thursday.

On Friday into the weekend, a weak cold front could plow through giving us slightly less hot weather with a chance of thunderstorms each evening.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris