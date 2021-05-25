Good morning everyone and happy Tuesday!
Starting the day once again under mostly cloudy skies and humid conditions. Clouds will move out by this afternoon leaving us with mostly sunny skies and light southwest winds. Temperatures will warm up to around seasonal for this time of year this afternoon. Isolated storms are expected to develop ahead of the dryline this evening with a front overhead of the panhandle. There is a slight risk of severe weather once again for the viewing area. The main threat with these storms will be gusty winds and large hail, while the tornado threat remains low. Storms move out by midnight.
For the next seven days, temperatures will be on the warm side and the chance of storms will continue.
Have a great day,
Maria Pasillas
Evening storm chances continue for the week
