Good evening, everyone!

We had a warm day all throughout the High Plains. We are expecting another round of thunderstorms for the evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has us under the General Thunderstorm, Marginal, and Slight risk for severe weather. Pockets of large hail, damaging wind gusts, and flooding for slow moving storms will be the main threats. The tornado threat is low but not completely absent. As of this writing, there is also a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of eastern New Mexico, the Panhandles, and SW Kansas. The watch will remain in effect until 11 p.m. MDT and 12 a.m. CDT. We will wake up with mild temps in the 60’s tomorrow morning. Sunday’s afternoon temps will be warm in the 70’s and 80’s. We have a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm during the afternoon on Sunday. If we take a look towards the middle of the workweek, we can expect hot temps in the 90’s and triple digits during the High Plains. Be weather aware this evening and have a great Saturday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel