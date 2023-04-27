Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 40s and some overcast skies. Highs will range in the 70s for today with pleasant conditions. Our forecast for this Thursday calls for seasonal temps, sunny skies, and light winds. Enjoy today since we are looking at another disturbance swing through the Panhandles by tomorrow morning. This will not only alter our temps but bring us windy conditions. Temps are expected to fall into the 50s. Rain will increase across our northern counties and track to the southeast. Winds gusts could range around 40 mph. Over the weekend, we will see another break from the moisture with temps in the 60s and 70s.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas