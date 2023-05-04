Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 60s and 50s. Highs will range in the 80s for today with occasionally breezy conditions. 24-hour rainfall observations call for Sunray seeing the highest amount at 1.20″. Precipitation is in the forecast for today during the morning hours but will be very brief. A dryline will push to the east this afternoon into Oklahoma where one or two strong storms could develop in our eastern counties. The main chance for severe weather today will be out of the area and in Oklahoma. Warm temps in the mid to upper 80s from Wednesday through Sunday. Additionally, we could see some breezy to windy conditions for the next seven days.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas