Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the teens and 20s. Clear skies have dominated the region, which is a change from what we had in the forecast for the previous morning. For Wednesday and Thursday, we had weather alerts across most of the state due to winter weather. That moisture has moved out and we are looking at that warming trend continuing this afternoon. Sunny skies through the morning and afternoon but by the noon hour winds will increase. Forecasting some breezy to windy conditions for the next seven days. Upper 60’s and low 70’s for this weekend with another round of cold air returning by Tuesday and Wednesday. Keeping a close eye on this event as we could see some mixed precipitation returning to the Panhandle.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas