Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps between the upper 40’s to the upper 50’s. Grab that jacket as conditions will be cool as we start the day but enjoyable by this afternoon. Winds will increase slightly with occasionally breezy winds at time. Highs today will reach the low 80’s for most of the Panhandle. Moisture will favor New Mexico today, but we could pick up a few stray t-showers to the far northwest this evening. A cold front is on the way, and we are tracking more moisture potential for Tuesday and Wednesday with cooler temps. Models are indicating some isolated showers for Tuesday afternoon. In the overnight hours, some scattered showers will be possible but will be diminishing as we get closer to Wednesday evening. A secondary front as we end the workweek with temps remaining in the 70’s from Wednesday through the weekend.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas