Starting the morning with temps in the 30’s across the Panhandle and under clear skies. Clear skies are expected to stick around till this afternoon, however, partly cloudy skies for this evening. Temps for today will increase into the 60’s, well above normal for this time of year. Winds will increase for this afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph and sustain winds up to 25. A very enjoyable but breezy start to the workweek. A seasonal day for Tuesday as a cold front is expected to push through the area later in the day. Then cool temps return for Wednesday as a trough like pattern dig through the Panhandle. Temps will be back to above normal by Friday as a ridge returns into the Lone Star State. A secondary front is forecasted by this weekend with a chance of some moisture for Saturday. More details to come as we get closer to the weekend.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas