Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 30’s to mid 50’s. The highs for this afternoon will range from the upper 60’s to mid 80’s. Conditions will be very pleasant as we start a new workweek with light winds and mostly sunny skies. Note that we could occasionally see breezy winds but still expecting light winds to dominate most of the region. There is a stationary front that has stalled across our northeastern counties and will slowly move to the south by tomorrow. This will be a huge factor in determining how warm we could get for Tuesday. For now, forecasting 70’s and 60’s, but that can change to 60’s and 50’s. Brief showers to t-storms also in the forecast for Tuesday into Thursday morning. Very hit or miss a chance with this moisture but not completely out of the forecast.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas