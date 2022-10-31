Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 30’s and 40’s. Partly cloudy skies across the interstate but cloud cover will decrease throughout the morning. By this afternoon, temps will increase into the 70’s with lots of sunshine and light winds. Great conditions from Monday through Thursday. There will be a slight warming trend for those days as some may reach the low 80’s across the viewing area. A front however on the way for Thursday evening. Moisture potential will increase Thursday night and into Saturday. Rain accumulations look to favor our eastern counties up to 1″ but the further west you go the less rain expected. Still could range between 0.25″ to 0.50″. Winds will increase with some windy conditions for Friday. More details to come.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas