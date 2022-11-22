Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 20’s and 30’s across the Panhandle. We are looking at warmer temps this afternoon than Monday as a ridge pattern to zonal flow over the Central Plains continues. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than average to around seasonal this afternoon, mostly in the 60’s. Conditions will be pleasant with light winds and plenty of sunshine. For Thanksgiving, however, a huge change in our forecast from the past 24 hours as we are still tracking a disturbance. Depending on the tracking of the low pressure, we are forecasted to see much cooler weather. The forecast for today for Thanksgiving is temps in the low 40’s with windy conditions. Just like any other disturbance, we will keep a close eye on this as we get closer to Thursday. Mix precipitation and snow will favor western and central parts of the Panhandle. To the east, there will be enough warm air that the moisture may stay in the form of rain.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas