Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 30s and under a clear sky. Highs will range in the 70s this afternoon, setting our temps above seasonal. Conditions for today will be enjoyable with lots of sunshine and occasionally breezy winds. Warmer temps will be present on Thursday in the 70s and 80s. However, a front moves in on Thursday and this will bring us high wind across the high plains with a fire threat in place. Blowing dust will be a concern and there will be the possibility of one or two isolated storms to the southeast. Some alerts already in place for Thursday and Friday include a Fire Weather Warning and a High Wind Watch. Expect seasonal temps on Friday with a windy environment as gusts will remain between 50 to 60 mph.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas