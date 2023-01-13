Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 20s and 30s while under a clear sky. Temps return to the 60’s for this afternoon setting our temps once again above seasonal. Forecasting some pleasant conditions as winds look to remain light to calm with sunny skies. By tonight, cloud cover will increase. Over the weekend, temps will be warmer in the upper 60’s. However, winds will also increase which could potentially give use some fire concerns.

Two fronts for the next seven days. The first Sunday to Monday. The second one will be from Tuesday to Wednesday with some moisture returning to the region. Tracking the possibility of some rain showers starting late Tuesday. More details to come.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas