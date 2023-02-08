Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 30’s and 20s. Cloudy skies have dominated the region and winds have diminished. Cloud cover is expected to move out through the morning hours leaving us with lots of sunshine for this afternoon. Light winds will persist through the day with highs in the 50’s across the Panhandle. Another front however on the way as we end the day and into tomorrow morning. Winds will increase for Thursday with high winds to the far north with 50 mph wind gusts. Temps will also fall back into the 40’s. Over the weekend, temps will be back into the 60’s with breezy conditions. Expect moisture to return late Sunday and into Monday as an additional disturbance moved into the region.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas