Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 30’s and 20’s across the Panhandle. Low clouds and fog moving through the area this morning once again. Visibility dropping down to around 0.5 miles at a time. Be vigilant if having to commute as we do have a Freeze Fog Advisory in effect until 10 a.m. for the possibility of slick spots on the road. Highs for this afternoon will be in the 50’s. An enjoyable start to the winter season but that will change quickly!

An arctic blast of cold air mass will push overnight into Thursday morning. Brutal temps for a few days with a Wind Chill Warning across the entire Panhandle. Dropping temps for Thursday with single digits in the afternoon. There is the potential for some light snow to some flurries for Thursday morning favoring our north/northeastern counties. Folks are encouraged to stay indoors as wind chill values could fall to -30. Temps for Friday afternoon will be in the teens. Looking into Christmas weekend, temps look to remain below average for Saturday but seasonal for Sunday.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas