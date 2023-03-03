Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 20’s and 30’s. The highs for this afternoon will be in the 60’s. Conditions will be very pleasant as we end the workweek with light winds and plenty of sunshine. Over the weekend, the wind will increase with a Fire Weather Watch already in place for Sunday. Temps will be in the 70’s for Sunday and Monday with a front pushing in on Monday night. Following this system, temps will fall significantly. Only forecasting 40’s for Thursday. On a positive note, moisture will also increase starting Wednesday night. The Climate Prediction Center has our temps running below average for the 8–14-day outlook, and our moisture above normal.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas