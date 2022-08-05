Good morning, folks!

It is another muggy and humid start to this morning. Temps are in the 70’s across most of the Texas Panhandle. Highs for today will reach the 90’s to mid 100’s. Cloud cover this morning will continue to break apart leaving us with sunny skies for this afternoon. There is a slim chance for a few isolated t-showers to develop this evening. The SPC has a general chance for some t-storms for today as wind gusts could increase into the 50’s with cells that do form. Overall, mostly dry conditions for today and tomorrow. Rain will be possible late Sunday and into Monday. To start the next workweek, activity looks to be scattered and then into the middle of the week isolated chances will continue. Temps will fall to around seasonal for the beginning of next week as well.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas