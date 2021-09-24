Ending the workweek on a dry and warm afternoon

Good morning, folks!

Yesterday’s cloud cover stuck around into today, but it will slowly leave the area by this afternoon. Temps outside this morning have fallen into the 50s and 60s as the cloud cover has helped the temps from falling more. By this afternoon temps will increase into the 80s and 90s with a stationary front for our northern counties. Dry conditions do continue with some slightly breezy conditions for a few hours. Not as windy as we say on Thursday.

Overall, we are still tracking the moisture for next week. As mentioned yesterday, precipitation looks greater for the area on Thursday and Friday. On another note, some isolated to scattered t-showers will start on Thursday afternoon.

Have a great weekend.

Maria Pasillas