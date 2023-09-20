Hello everyone!

It has been a sunny day thus far with northwesterly winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures are responding, warming back into a range of upper 80’s to mid 90’s. Amarillo should top out near 91. Clouds, however, will drift overhead for this evening with a chance of scattered showers in the morning. The rain looks to be short in duration with sunshine returning for tomorrow afternoon with highs back in the 80’s to around 90. Friday will stay breezy and unseasonably warm with the low to mid 90’s, while Saturday could drop back into the mid 80’s. By the way, the autumn season officially begins at 1:50 am on Saturday.

Regarding any additional precipitation, little to no rain is expected over the upcoming weekend.

Have a safe and enjoyable rest of the week, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris