Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps ranging between mid 60s and low 80s across the High Plains. We are starting off the new workweek with the heat continuing to impact most of the country. Temps are running above normal no only for this week but the Climate Prediction Center still has the same situation persisting through the end of the month. Temps for this afternoon will be in the 90s and 100s. Stray t-showers could be present across our western counties for today and tomorrow. A breezy to windy environment this evening as we will see winds increase as we approach the evening hours. Not much moisture is in the forecast for the seven-day forecast as the heat dome as returned. The Weather Prediction Center keeping us dry for the week!

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas