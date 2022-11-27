Good morning, everyone!

After seeing a cold and wet day yesterday, we can look forward to experiencing a sunny and cool Sunday afternoon. Our temps will be in the high 40’s/low 50’s throughout our area. Our winds are expected to pick up during daybreak this morning. Make sure to put on a heavy coat for the blustery conditions this Sunday morning. We can expect brief morning flurries in our northwest counties due to an upper level disturbance passing over. We are going to have a breezy workweek ahead. On Monday and Tuesday, winds will be out of the southwest and temps in the 60’s. We do have another cold front coming in Tuesday night, which is expected to drop temps into the low 40’s on Wednesday, followed by warmer weather on Thursday, December 1.

Have a great Sunday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel