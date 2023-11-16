Hi everyone!

This afternoon will continue to be mostly cloudy with scattered peeks from the sun. Southwesterly winds of 15 to 25 mph will help temperatures warm into the 70’s area wide. Amarillo should top out near 76. For tomorrow, however, a weak cold front will move south across the area, ushering in blustery and cooler weather. North winds are expected to increase upwards of 15 to 30 mph, as the front moves through. Temperatures look to moderate into the upper 50’s and low 60’s during the afternoon. Saturday and Sunday should climb back into the 60’s and low 70’s.

Regarding precipitation, as of this writing, no rain or snow is expected through midday Sunday. By the evening and overnight hours, however, possible rain showers could develop across the area. And on Monday, a light rain/snow mix could occur. Also, Monday will be windy and much colder with high temperatures only in the 40’s and low 50’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris