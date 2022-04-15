Good morning, folks.

Starting off the morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, a mild start to the day. Clear conditions for this morning will continue throughout the day with some windy conditions as we progress into the afternoon. Surface winds will range between 10 to 20 mph, but those gusts will increase into the 30 mph range occasionally. A Fire Weather Warning will go into effect at 11 AM until 8 PM. We are still tracking elevated to critical fire weather across the entire Panhandle. Highs will be in the upper to low 80s across most of the area. Some areas even reaching the low 90s. Still forecasting humidity in the single digits for the afternoon with the dry conditions that do persist.

On the bright side, we do you have a very nice day ahead of us for Easter day. Looking ahead into Tuesday of next week we are looking at the possibility of some moisture moving into the area as well. Finally, our 8-14 precipitation outlook is also leaning with an above chance of moisture for the area.

Have a great weekend.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas