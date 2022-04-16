Good evening, folks!

A cool day with temps running well below average in the 50s and the 60s. Lots of cloud cover this morning and winds from the east helped keep those temps on the cool side. Cloud cover will continue to move out by tonight leaving us with clear skies. Shaping out to be a pleasant Easter Sunday with elevated fire weather in the afternoon. Winds will increase by noon with the occasional gust up to 25 mph. There will be plenty of sunshine with temps increase into the 70s and mid 80s.

Weather pattern will chance with the possibility of scattered showers starting Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday as well as on Friday. Temps will be cool on Monday then back to seasonal and above for the rest of the week.

Happy Easter,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas