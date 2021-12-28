Elevated fire weather conditions through the week

Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 40s and 50s. Cloud cover across the Panhandle has helped the temps stay on the mild side. Breezy conditions however across the viewing area as a front makes its way. For this afternoon, another front is expected. Winds will increase up to 20-30 mph ang gusts up to 35 mph. Temps will remain in the upper 50s to low 60s for the next few days.

A great chance of arctic air will be in place for New Year. Temps look to fall into the low 40s behind a front. Moisture is trying to associate itself as well with the system starting on Friday. A slight chance of precipitation continues but more details to come as we get closer to the weekend.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas