Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with clear skies and temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Clear conditions will continue throughout the morning into the afternoon with cloud cover moving into the area by the evening. Overall, expect mostly sunny skies. Elevated fire weather still in place for this afternoon with a Fire Weather Warning until 9 PM. Low humidity in the single digits for this evening with some breezy conditions as gusts will be up to 25 mph. Dry conditions also continue across the entire area therefore, fire threat for the rest of the workweek. Highs back to seasonal today in the 70s.

For Friday, expect temps in the 80s with a front moving into the region as we end the workweek. Roller coaster temps from the 80s back to the 60s for the next four days. There’s a very slight chance for some moisture to move into the area Tuesday favoring our southern counties. More details to come as we get closer to next week.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas