Good Saturday morning, everyone!

Today will start out mostly clear and chilly with morning lows in the 30’s and low 40’s. As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming into the 70’s this afternoon. Amarillo should top out near 74. Tomorrow, Easter Sunday, will see similar temperatures with a range of upper 60’s to mid 70’s. Also, we do have a chance for rain showers, and maybe some embedded thunder, during the afternoon and evening hours. As of this writing, the chance of rain is 30 percent. Monday will warm into the low to mid 70’s, while Tuesday and Wednesday should top in the low to mid 80’s. All three days will be mostly sunny with relatively light winds, and slim to no chances of rain.

Have a safe and enjoyable Easter Weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris