Easter Weekend Weather Outlook

Good Saturday morning,

Today will start out mostly clear and cool with lows around 40. As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with light southerly winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures should respond, warming nicely into the 70’s and low 80’s. Amarillo will top out around 77. Tomorrow for Easter will continue sunny and beautiful with southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph, and highs around 80.

Wind and warmth are expected to return for Monday through Wednesday with temperatures soaring well into the 80’s each day, along with westerly winds of 20 to 40 mph daily. Elevated to possibly critical wildfire threats could occur. Please stay alert to all wildfire concerns!

Unfortunately, precipitation chances look to be low over the next several days. In saying this, however, we could see a few thunderstorms develop along the New Mexico border later today. No severe weather is expected, but if a storm is near your location, stay alert to sudden downburst winds, lightning, and brief rainfall. Any activity that forms should dissipate during the late evening hours.

Have a safe and wonderful Easter Weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris