Good morning!

Today is starting out with a cold front pushing south across the area. In its wake, brisk north winds of 15 to 30 mph, are blowing with chilly lows in the upper 30’s and low 40’s. As the day unfolds, the north winds will slowly relax with temperatures hovering in the cool 50’s and 60’s. No rain is expected, but we could see plenty of cloud cover. Sunshine returns for Easter Sunday with relatively light northeast winds, and highs warming back into the 70’s and low 80’s. Sunday afternoon should see beautiful weather for any outdoor activities, such as Easter Egg hunts.

Lastly, no rain is expected over this holiday weekend, but might return for some of the area by Tuesday. We’ll keep our fingers crossed! We need precipitation desperately!

Have safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris