Chilly, wet start to our first full week of May

The upper 80’s and low 90’s from yesterday is giving way to much cooler numbers for today with highs only in the 50’s and low 60’s. Jackets and sweaters will come in handy, along with a possible umbrella. Yes, hit or miss showers and embedded thunderstorms will continue through the afternoon and evening hours, possibly lasting into tomorrow morning. Severe weather should be limited to our far southern counties, along a cold front drifting south out of the Panhandle.

Tomorrow will start out overcast and damp with chilly readings in the upper 30’s and low 40’s. As the day progresses forward, a clearing sky is expected with temperatures rebounding into the 60’s during the afternoon. Wednesday should see highs in the 70’s, while Thursday and Friday could reach back into the low to mid 80’s. The low 90’s might return over the upcoming weekend.

Regarding additional precipitation for this week, a slight chance of thunderstorms could return by Friday night.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris