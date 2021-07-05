Early storms, then more rain chances this afternoon

Good morning folks!

Severe storms have moved out of the viewing area in the overnight hours, but we are tracking some scattered storms for our eastern counties this Monday morning moving south. These storms should be exiting the viewing area later this morning. A disturbance this afternoon will push new thunderstorms into the Panhandle this afternoon, but these storms should become more isolated as we get closer to the late hours of the day. We will see temps this afternoon in the 80s across the area.

Temps are still running below average and things looks to stay that way until Thursday. By then, rain chances will diminish, and sunny skies will return with temps back to around seasonal. A new front looks to move in by the weekend dropping our temps back to the 80s for Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great week,

Maria Pasillas